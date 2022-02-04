New service provider appointed for Municipal Accounts

Kouga Municipality has appointed a new service provider for account printing and the distribution thereof, as the previous service provider’s contract period has expired.

Please note that the OVVIO system will not be utilized for this function from January 2022 as the municipality’s financial system will be used as the primary source for billing purposes to ensure consistency in customer information.

Accountholders who did not receive their accounts, may view it online at kouga.docview.co.za/login.aspx to ensure accounts are paid by the due date.

For all account enquiries and updating of customer information (contact number, email address), residents are requested to forward their query or information to [email protected]

The Kouga Municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.