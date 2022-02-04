fbpx

Jeffreys Bay Swim School is hiring a Learn to Swim Teacher

Jeffreys Bay 4 February 2022

Brenton’s Swim School, based in Jeffreys Bay is seeking an experienced learn to swim teacher.

The Swim School operates from the Xclusive Fitness Gym, based in Diaz Road and teaches in the indoor heated pool at the gym.

The position will suit a teacher who is experienced in learn to swim lessons for young swimmers from the age of 24 months to 5 years of age.

Knowing how to teach a child to become comfortable in water, teaching how to float and then imparting the basic strokes to students is essential.

Applicants need to be a “Children person” and have patience as well as a genuine passion and commitment for teaching young people to swim.

The successful applicant needs to start immendiately.

CV’s can be mailed to [email protected] and more information can also be obtained by emailing [email protected]

