Armed Response vs Monitoring – do you understand the difference?

There is a famous bit of advice that tells us to never sign a contract until you have read it properly and made sure you understand every clause. The same is true when you sign a contract with a security company; you need to be 100% sure about what service you can expect to receive.

“There are different types of services available to choose from.

Two main services revolve around a company merely monitoring your alarm system and calling you if something happens, while the other type involves armed response officers being automatically dispatched to come to your aid if there is an alarm signal,” explains Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

“Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you understand what you are paying for and what assistance you can expect to receive.”

Hattingh recommend asking as many questions as you need to ask, until you are comfortable that your security company understands your needs.

“A good place to start is to do research into the company and ask questions about their track-record and involvement in your community, their accreditation with industry regulatory bodies, the kind of technology they use, and what kind of personal protection and training they offer their officers,” she says.

It is also important to communicate your exact needs, so that the company meets them and don’t offer you something that is irrelevant to your unique requirements. “For example, they could recommend outside beams as a security measure alternative if you cannot afford an electric fence,” says Hattingh.

Security, she adds, should never be a decision that you take based purely on cost considerations.

“The cheapest option could end up costing you when you don’t get the help you really need in an emergency.”

Hattingh says a reputable company will make sure that every customer is offered the best possible options for their unique circumstances, backed up by the best available technology and well-trained and equipped personnel.

This company should also regularly do a review of customers’ needs, to determine if requirements have changed and if newer technological advancements might be suitable for consideration.