Quarterfinalists Determined in Epic Conditions at Billabong Pro Pipeline

The Billabong Pro Pipeline, the first stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT), saw another epic day of conditions with a building swell into eight-to-twelve foot surf at the world-famous Banzai Pipeline.

The men’s field is now down to eight competitors after finishing the Round of 32 and Round of 16 with the overlapping format.

Round of 32 action started off in slowly building conditions and saw event wildcard Barron Mamiya (HAW) win Heat 1 against World No. 4 Conner Coffin (USA). Mamiya advanced to Round of 16 to fulfill his dream of surfing against 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA), who dominated Heat 2 against rookie Jake Marshall (USA).

“I love Barron! He is a really great guy and an awesome surfer,” said Slater ahead of the matchup.

“He is that kind of wildcard that you have no idea what he’s going to do out there. I think everyone recognizes him as one of the guys to beat. He’d be sitting at the top 10 of people you expect to do well at Pipeline.”

Mamiya applied pressure to the seven-time Pipeline victor throughout the first heat of the Round of 16 and was able to keep the lead on the scoreboard until the final seconds when Slater was gifted a buzzer-beater wave to take the win with a 9.23 (out of a possible 10).

Two-time WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW) also advanced to Round of 16 with ease after winning against rookie Jackson Baker (AUS). Florence then battled Brazilian rookie Joao Chianca, who defeated event favorite Jack Robinson (AUS) in the Round of 32 and put Florence to work on improved conditions.

Article continues below...

Shortly after Florence found Pipeline magic of his own to garner a 9.77, Chianca found near-perfection in a 9.87. Florence defeated the rookie with a 1.03 point difference and advanced to the Quarterfinals, where he will face Seth Moniz (HAW).

South African and former winner of the Corona Open JBay, Jordy Smith was eliminated in the round of 16 after defeating fellow South African and JBay local Matt McGillivray in the Round of 32.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round of 32 Results:

HEAT 1: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 10.77 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 8.57

HEAT 2: Kelly Slater (USA) 11.70 DEF. Jake Marshall (USA) 1.50

HEAT 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 7.67 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 5.63

HEAT 4: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 9.66 DEF. Nat Young (USA) 7.33

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.67 DEF. Miguel Tudela (PER) 9.60

HEAT 6: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.84 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 7.10

HEAT 7: Carlos Munoz (CRI) 12.37 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 7.43

HEAT 8: Lucca Mesinas (PER) 12.23 DEF. Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.10

HEAT 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.44 DEF. Ivan Florence (HAW) 9.50

HEAT 10: Seth Moniz (HAW) 12.00 DEF. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 10.27

HEAT 11: Joao Chianca (BRA) 13.37 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 8.33

HEAT 12: John John Florence (HAW) 14.57 DEF. Jackson Baker (AUS) 5.40

HEAT 13: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.23 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.43

HEAT 14: Callum Robson (AUS) 10.97 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 10.00

HEAT 15: Samuel Pupo (BRA) 14.00 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 5.26

HEAT 16: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.00 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 10.00

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) 17.23 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 15.17

HEAT 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 11.70 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 10.50

HEAT 3: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.40 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 8.73

HEAT 4: Lucca Mesinas (PER) 3.07 DEF. Carlos Munoz (CRI) INJ

HEAT 5: Seth Moniz (HAW) 8.00 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 3.50

HEAT 6: John John Florence (HAW) 17.77 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 16.74

HEAT 7: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.83 DEF. Callum Robson (AUS) 5.23

HEAT 8: Samuel Pupo (BRA) 15.16 DEF. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8.20

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Quarterfinals Matchups:

HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

HEAT 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Lucca Mesinas (PER)

HEAT 3: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. John John Florence (HAW)

HEAT 4: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Samuel Pupo (BRA)

Photo: John John Florence at Pipeline. Photo: WSL/Heff