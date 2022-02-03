fbpx

Further decrease in Active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 3 February 2022

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid cases totalled 27 on February 1, 2022 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On January 23, there was 74 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 186 residents have died.

The breakdown per area, as at February 1, was Arcadia (1), Aston Bay (4), Humansdorp Town (2), Jeffreys Bay Central (11), Paradise Beach (2), Patensie (2), St Francis Bay (2) and Wavecrest (3).

The cumulative total stood at 10 364, including, 10 151 recoveries.

