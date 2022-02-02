fbpx

Photo of the day – Red Tide in St Francis Bay

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 2 February 2022

Residents in St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay have been enjoying the light show at night with the red tide that has occurred over the past few days.

Red tide is caused by microscopic organisms in the plankton, the drifting or weakly swimming sea life, that are the foundation of the ocean food chain.

Scientists also refer to a red tide as an algae bloom.

On sunny days, the organisms swim toward the surface where they concentrate, resulting in the intensified coloration of the water—and the reason for the term red tide.

At night, when the phytoplankton are agitated by waves or other movement in the water, they emit a dazzling neon blue glow.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this magnificent image of the red tide.

