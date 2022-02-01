Schools go back to daily attendance

The South African Government has made dramatic changes to Alert Level 1, indicating that the country is going back to some level of normality.

Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1 meter for learners in schools has also been removed according to the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) which received updates on the management of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country, Cabinet has decided to make the following changes to Adjusted Alert Level 1 with immediate effect:

• Those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate.

· If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

· Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys.