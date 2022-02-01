fbpx

Help Share some “Cookie” Love this February

Jeffreys Bay 1 February 2022

VANILLA . . . chocolate . . . strawberry . . . hundreds of glass bottles filled with delicious cookies – all for a crumbling good cause.

Kouga Municipality is on a mission to collect at least 500 bottles of “Keep Kouga Caring” for disadvantaged residents over the next three weeks in celebration of the month of love – February.

Each bottle will contain delicious cookies, whether it is store bought or homemade.

“The municipality has launched a competition for employees and councillors aimed at spoiling residents whose income has been affected by COVID-19 and struggle to put food on the table – let alone spoiling themselves with a sweet treat,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Each and every employee and councillor have been challenged to donate as many glass coffee bottles filled with cookies as possible. Or just empty glass bottles or cookies.”

According to Hendricks, the councillor that donates the most bottles filled with cookies, can decide where it must be handed out. Whether it is in the community, at a school or a non-profit organisation.

“May the best councillor win,” said Hendricks.

How residents can help

Residents and businesses can help by donating empty coffee bottles and cookies to fill the bottles.

Donations can be dropped off at Kouga Municipality at 33 Da Gama Road between 08:00 and 16:00 from Monday to Friday – for attention Monique Basson.

“Each donation, whether it is one bottle or more, will help to make a difference,” said Hendricks.

For more information, contact Monique Basson at 082 219 9169.

