Perfect waves for Billabong Pro as Jordy Smith posts a 9.73

The race for the 2022 World Title blasted out of the blocks today with an epic Opening Round at the Billabong Pro Pipeline.

The sentiment was universal from competitors, commentators and fans on the beach, the conditions at Pipe, especially in the afternoon, were absolutely dreamy.

“It’s the kind of thing you drew when you were a kid,” said former Corona Open JBay winner Jordy Smith, who posted the highest wave score of the day, a 9.73 for masterfully threaded Elimination Round barrel.

Surfing with a broken toe, Smith reckoned the wave was one of the best he’s ever ridden at Pipe.

With light trade winds and a perfectly angled west swell, the six- to eight-foot surf made for an intriguing start to the new Championship Tour season.

Favorites like John John Florence, Jack Robinson and Seth Moniz set the pace early, and by the time things really turned on in afternoon, it was an all-out barrel fest.

Fresh off a win at the HIC Pipe Pro last month, two-time World Champion and the defending event winner Florence turned a slow start into a masterful performance with two big scores in the span of a few minutes.

Florence weaved through insane closeout barrels and made unmakeable sections look easy to post a 17.13 heat total.

Jeffreys Bay local Matt Mc Gillivray surfed through to the third round where he will face off against fellow South African Jordy Smith in the final heat of the round of 32.

McGillivray will be aiming at making the mid year cut to qualify to surf at his home break of Supertubes during the Corona Open JBay which will take place in July this year.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Opening Round 1 Results:

Heat 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 13.34 DEF. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 7.00, Jordy Smith (ZAF) 6.46

Heat 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.47 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 7.67, Jordan Lawler (AUS) 5.60

Heat 3: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 15.50 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 10.07, Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 5.17

Heat 4: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 16.57 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 9.63, Jake Marshall (USA) 2.43

Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 7.06 DEF. Callum Robson (AUS) 6.17, Miguel Tudela (PER) 4.03

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 7.00 DEF. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 4.57, Ivan Florence (HAW) 0.23

Heat 7: Seth Moniz (HAW) 16.44 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.00, Carlos Munoz (CRI) 9.50

Heat 8: Jackson Baker (AUS) 6.43 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 6.20, Frederico Morais (PRT) 5.33

Heat 9: John John Florence (HAW) 17.13 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 15.30, Jadson Andre (BRA) 7.84

Heat 10: Jack Robinson (AUS) 18.67 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 16.57, Lucca Mesinas (PER) 12.13

Heat 11: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 12.76 DEF. Kolohe Andino (USA) 4.37, Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 1.50

Heat 12: Nat Young (USA) 12.00 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 8.60, Deivid Silva (BRA) 7.00

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Ivan Florence (HAW) 12.60 DEF. Lucca Mesinas (PER) 9.50, Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 1.83

HEAT 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.73 DEF. Miguel Tudela (PER) 14.83, Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 11.00

HEAT 3: Jake Marshall (USA) 11.67 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 11.13, Jordan Lawler (AUS) 10.27

HEAT 4: Carlos Munoz (CRI) 6.10 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 5.50, Jadson Andre (BRA) 4.63

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW)

HEAT 2: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Owen Wright (AUS)

HEAT 4: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Nat Young (USA)

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Miguel Tudela (PER)

HEAT 6: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

HEAT 7: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Carlos Munoz (CRI)

HEAT 8: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Lucca Mesinas (PER)

HEAT 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Ivan Florence (HAW)

HEAT 10: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

HEAT 11: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA)

HEAT 12: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 13: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

HEAT 14: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Callum Robson (AUS)

HEAT 15: Deivid Silva (BRA) vs. Samuel Pupo (BRA)

HEAT 16: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Photo: Jordy Smith standing tall at the Billabong Pro. Photo: WSL/Heff