Types of music that are played in films

Do you remember seeing those songs playing during movies or TV shows? Chances are they are composed by movie composers. And these days, songwriters are responsible for composing more than half of all film scores.

Composers write music for movies, television programs, advertisements, commercials and video games. They create musical themes and underscore films and TV shows.

Composers take their cues from the storyline, from character development, and emotions. Let’s see in the article below the types of music that are used in movies.

Types of music that are played in movies

For starters, let’s look at what we hear when we watch a movie—the music.

Background score:

This is the music itself, not a soundtrack (which is the recorded version). It may include many instruments such as clarinet, piano, violin, flute, strings, percussion, wind, brass, woodwinds, chorus and choir.

Then comes the underscore, which works with the dialogue or storyline. This type of music plays between scenes, usually to add intensity or atmosphere to the situation.

Article continues below...

It can also be accompanied by a single instrument. A good example would be a guitar player accompanying a scene.

The soundtrack album:

It has the original versions of popular tunes heard on screen, often sung by famous singers, using their recording. Another form of the soundtrack is the theme song, which accompanies a particular sequence; however, it need not appear onscreen during that scene.

These days, every time you go to the cinema, listen carefully to the sounds around you. You might get to know some of them!

Music and film can be found everywhere, whether on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, etc. The most important thing you have to remember is the fact that your ears will tell you what kind of music something is before you even understand what it means.

Also, music that is played on online casino games is that kind of music that tries to motivate players not to give up on the game even if they are losing.