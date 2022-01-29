fbpx

Jordy Smith in Heat 1 of Billabong Pro
Surfing 29 January 2022

The Billabong Pro Pipeline, the first stop on the World Surf League 2022 Championship Tour, opens today at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline.

A promising forecast calls for eight-to-ten foot northwest swell filling in early morning and holding throughout opening day to set the stage for the historic competition.

The world-class field of men and women awaiting their highly anticipated start to the ‘22 season includes the likes of two-time WSL Champions, John John Florence (HAW) and Wright, reigning five-time WSL Champion Moore, and 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA).

South African and former winner of the Corona Open JBay, Jordy Smith will surf in the opening heat of the Billabong Pro, followed by Jeffreys Bay local Matt McGillivray in the second heat.

“My goal this year is to win a World Title,” said John John Florence.

“I learned a lot from my injuries these past couple of years. I’ve been putting a ton of effort and work into my recovery, and coming into this year with no injuries and a lot of training feels pretty good.”

Jeffreys Bay will once again host the top surfers in the world when the Championship Tour arrives in South Africa for the Corona Open which takes place from 12 – 21 July 2022.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Molly Picklum (AUS)
Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Malia Manuel (HAW)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Moana Jones Wong (HAW)
Heat 4: Johanne Defay (FRA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Luana Silva (HAW)
Heat 5: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS), India Robinson (AUS)
Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Owen Wright (AUS)
Heat 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Liam O’Brien (AUS), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)
Heat 3: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA)
Heat 4: Conner Coffin (USA), Jake Marshall (USA), Barron Mamiya (HAW)
Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Callum Robson (AUS), Miguel Tudela (PER)
Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Ivan Florence (HAW)
Heat 7: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Seth Moniz (HAW), Carlos Munoz (CRI)
Heat 8: Frederico Morais (PRT), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Jackson Baker (AUS)
Heat 9: John John Florence (HAW), Jadson Andre (BRA), Joao Chianca (BRA)
Heat 10: Jack Robinson (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Lucca Mesinas (PER)
Heat 11: Kolohe Andino (USA), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)
Heat 12: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Deivid Silva (BRA), Nat Young (USA)




