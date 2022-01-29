Building plans of R 130 million approved in three months

A total of 145 building plans, with an estimated combined value of over R130 million, have been approved by Kouga Municipality since October 2021 to December 2021 – stimulating economic growth in the region.

This is an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2020.

For December alone, a total of 137 building plans were received of which 91 were approved.

Jeffreys Bay saw 61 plans receive the stamp of approval, while 23 and 13 building plans were approved in Sea Vista and Aston Bay respectively.

Further approved plans include Humansdorp (7), Cape St Francis (6), Paradise Beach (6), Gamtoos River (5), St Francis Bay (4), Crossways (1), Kruisfontein (1), and Oyster Bay (1).

“The increase in building plans received and approved, signifies a welcome growth in the municipality, as well as a surge in investment across the region,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Big investors have started approaching Kouga, excited by the improvements they have seen in the region and are eager to play a role in growing our economy and opening up job opportunities.”