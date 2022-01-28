One of the most popular hairstyles is the pixie. It complements practically all facial types, works for almost all hair textures, and like online casino Australia games, it suits all women of all ages from 15 to 80.

We’re going to have to look at some tips for pixie haircuts on mature women. There are classic and edgy pixies, and we’ll help you decide if a pixie hairstyle is right for you based on your hair structure and style.

Know Your Hair Texture

Pixie cuts look great on all hair types, including curly hair. When highly curly hair is cut very short, it can get a touch wild as it shoots out. Make sure your hair can handle this haircut without needing a lot of hair products by consulting with your hairdresser before cutting it.

Considering Face Shape

On the oval, heart, and square-shaped faces, almost every pixie hairstyles look amazing. Since it adds lift to the crown of the head, which lengthens a round face, this style looks wonderful on round face types.

This hairstyle is best suited to small women with wavy or straight hair. A lengthy face may appear even more oblong with this cut.

Body Types and Pixies

When it pertains to if or not you’d look well in a pixie, your body type is an important factor. The following are some general recommendations for who looks excellent in a pixie cut:

This style is best worn by tall, slim women think Charlize Theron, Audrey Hepburn, and Jamie Lee Curtis. If you’re tall and have a less curvaceous frame, though, you might choose something more body-conforming than a pixie.

The pixie, on the other hand, might not be ideal for you if you’re somewhat heavier and have a tiny head. To level out your body underneath the neck, you’ll also like additional volume up above.

After all, rules are meant to be violated, so don’t be discouraged if someone tells you that a pixie won’t suit you. The most crucial aspect is that you enjoy it. You’ll look beautiful if you wear it with boldness.

Photo: Pexels