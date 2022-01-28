fbpx

Donate a book to promote reading

Donate a book to promote reading
Jeffreys Bay 28 January 2022

Do you have old or new children’s books in good condition that you do not want? Yes!

Then drop it off at Kouga Municipality, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay before Monday, February 7. The aim of the project is to afford disadvantaged children the opportunity to own a book and to promote reading among children.

Books will be donated to schools and charities on Wednesday, February 9 in aid of World Read Aloud Day.

Kouga Municipality employees and Councillors will also be reading stories to learners at various schools on the day.

Article continues below...

For more information, contact Monique Basson at 081 219 9169.

Practicing their reading skills are (from left) Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams, and Office Administrator, Yvonne Herbst who will both be visiting schools to read to children in support of World Read Aloud Day.

Related Posts

Jeffreys Bay needs a strong Residents association

The new Jeffreys Bay Ratepayers Association (JBRA) committee has been in place for just over 2 months. One of the…

11 May 2011
Clampdown on fireworks dealers in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality sent a stern warning to illegal fireworks dealers when a shop in Aston Bay was raided and…

28 Dec 2019
Books and Wi-Fi boost for Sea Vista Library

The bookshelves at the Sea Vista Library in St Francis Bay have been dusted and stacked with a wide variety…

20 Feb 2021
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Fire truck

Bid Number: 24/2021 Bid Description: SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ONE (1) NEW 2.5 TON 4X4 CHASSIS COMPLETE WITH FULL FIRE FIGHTING PAY…

19 Feb 2021
Kouga Municipality
Register to receive your Municipal account online

Kouga’s municipal accounts for April 2017 are in the mail and expected to reach residents and businesses during the course…

19 May 2017
kouga municipality traffic vehicles
Kouga Municipality seeks advanced Road Safety Solution

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: COMMUNTY SERVICES NOTICE NO: 127/2020 RE-ADVERTISEMENT: ADVANCED ROAD SAFETY LAW ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION Prospective Service Providers…

24 Aug 2020
kouga municipality traffic vehicles
New vehicles to boost traffic control and law enforcement

Kouga Municipality’s Traffic and Law Enforcement sections will be moving up a gear following the acquisition of three new vehicles….

01 Jun 2019
jeffreys bay main beach
Pop the big question in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question. An engagement chair has…

14 Jun 2019
Kouga Municipality in hot water over pension payments

The Democratic Alliance represented by Councillor Ben Rheeder, has laid charges against Kouga municipal officials for criminal neglect. This was…

06 Feb 2013
Sewage Spill contained on Main Beach

  After nearly two full days of raw sewage gushing onto Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay, the municipality have managed…

22 Jul 2010
st francis bay fire
Arson likely to blame for St Francis Bay fires

There is a high probability that arson is to blame for the fires which razed ten houses and severely damaged…

08 Feb 2019
Paradise Beach causeway closed to traffic and pedestrians

The Kouga Municipality has announced that the Paradise Beach causeway over the Seekoei River is CLOSED to both vehicles and…

28 Jun 2013
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
Multi Million Fleet tender will enhance Service Delivery in Kouga

To improve service delivery to all residents in the region, the DA led Kouga Municipality has awarded a three-year contract…

28 Oct 2021
Kouga Municipality’s finances are well managed under DA governance

Ratepayers in Kouga can sleep easy at night with the knowledge that the finances of Kouga Municipality are being well-managed,…

23 Aug 2021