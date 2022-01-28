Donate a book to promote reading

Do you have old or new children’s books in good condition that you do not want? Yes!

Then drop it off at Kouga Municipality, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay before Monday, February 7. The aim of the project is to afford disadvantaged children the opportunity to own a book and to promote reading among children.

Books will be donated to schools and charities on Wednesday, February 9 in aid of World Read Aloud Day.

Kouga Municipality employees and Councillors will also be reading stories to learners at various schools on the day.

Article continues below...

For more information, contact Monique Basson at 081 219 9169.

Practicing their reading skills are (from left) Kouga Speaker, Brenton Williams, and Office Administrator, Yvonne Herbst who will both be visiting schools to read to children in support of World Read Aloud Day.