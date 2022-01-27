Things You Need to Know When Buying a Used iPhone

Are you looking to get rid of your old iPhone or iPad? If so, then you should definitely consider selling it through eBay.

There are lots of benefits to using eBay to sell your device, such as being able to choose the price you want to receive for it.

Selling your old devices on eBay can be a great way to earn some extra cash. In addition, you can also save money by avoiding paying Apple’s hefty repair fees.

Make Sure the Used iPhone Isn’t Stolen

How do I know if my used iPhone is stolen? Is there any evidence that could show I didn’t steal it?

How do I know if someone has opened up and messed with my phone while in their possession? The answer—it’s almost always impossible to tell whether an iPhone has been tampered with (or at least, difficult) until after its owner actually sells it.

This means you have to take into account whether you might be losing out on potential earnings before taking your chances.

Confirm the Phone Isn’t Carrier Locked

In most cases, when a buyer lists an untagged used iPhone they’re really saying two things: “I’m not buying this because it’s locked” and “I’ll only pay whatever this ends up costing me” Just like how online casinos cost some people.

The problem though is that you can’t be sure that this particular iPhone isn’t carrier locked unless someone tells you. That leaves you exposed to a lot of risk since you’d have no way of knowing how much the buyer will end up charging you.

This is especially true if the user you’re dealing with doesn’t tag the phone. Even if he does, he might still lie about carrier locking just to make himself look better. If all else fails, you can try opening up the iPhone yourself.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we recommend selling your old iPhones through one of these methods.

These three options provide many benefits over simply throwing them away. Not only are you likely to recoup more than half of their cost, but you’ll also avoid having to worry about future repairs.