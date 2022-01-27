Census 2022: register now to choose how you want to be counted

All Kouga households and accommodation establishments have until 30 January, to register online and choose how they want to be counted in the census 2022.

Those who register can complete the census survey online or choose to be interviewed telephonically.

Those who do not register and select the online/telephone option will be visited and interviewed by fieldworkers.

To register your household, visit www.getcounted.statssa.gov.za

Please note that it is not yet necessary to complete the survey yet, only to register.

The reference night for the 2022 Census is February 2. That means the survey will focus on where you slept on that night and who stayed over at your accommodation establishment on that night.

This will be the fourth population count since 1994.

A census collects data about a country’s socio-economic dynamics – people’s living conditions, access to basic services, income, etc.

Census data is used for planning, monitoring and evaluation.

For more information visit www.census.statssa.gov.za