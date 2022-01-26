fbpx

What to expect in the 2022 Property Market

Property 26 January 2022

2021 was a tumultuous but highly positive year in the property market in St Francis Bay and nationwide.

So let’s have a look at the 2022 property market.

Record-low interest rates

The continued record-low interest rates have meant that the residential property market is still very buoyant.

Buyers are taking advantage of being able to finance their property purchases at more affordable levels. But unfortunately, this has resulted in stock shortages in many areas of the country.

Well-priced properties are, however, selling very fast, and there is not much stock available.

Read the full article by Marsha Cooper from Harcourts here

