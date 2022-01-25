The Evolution of Car Technology

Just like the evolution of top online casino gaming, cars have come a long way.

Cars have evolved from simple conveyances to complex multimodal machines. They are no longer only meant to transport us from place to place, but to provide us with convenience and safety.

This evolution has seen the development of a variety of technologies that enable cars to communicate with each other, interact with drivers, pedestrians and other road users, detect hazards and take action accordingly.

Flying Cars

One of the most interesting developments is the idea of flying cars. The possibility of being able to drive at high speeds while sitting comfortably inside the cabin of your car was once thought impossible.

With the advancement of technology, it is now possible thanks to two companies — Lilium Aviation and ZeeBots LLC. According to their developers, the aircraft will be self-piloting and capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL).

They also claim there won’t be any noise or vibrations caused by taking off or landing. Both the companies are working hard on developing their own prototypes of the aircraft.

The Lilium Aviation prototype can fly up to 150 kilometres per hour and reach heights of up to 1 kilometre. It is not yet clear if these planes will become commercially available, but the potential for change is huge.

Self-Driving Vehicles

Self-driving cars are becoming increasingly popular because their ability to make decisions and react safely makes them safer than human drivers.

Furthermore, the rise in accidents involving pedestrians may encourage governments to introduce laws that regulate how these cars work.

Self-driving cars have some advantages over regular ones: they don’t need gasoline, they can park themselves, and they never get tired.

Electric Cars

These days electric vehicles aren’t just limited to hybrid cars anymore.

Electric vehicles have recently been developed into full-fledged fully electric models in an attempt to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

In fact, Tesla owners were given free access to unlimited charging stations last year.