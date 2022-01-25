Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 74 on January 23, 2022 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On January 10, there was 296 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 186 residents have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per area, as at January 23, was Andrieskraal (1), Aston Bay (7), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (1), Hankey (1), Humansdorp Town (7), Jeffreys Bay Central (25), Kruisfontein (1), KwaNomzamo (1), Loerie (1), Paradise Beach (1), Patensie (3), Pellsrus (1), St Francis Bay (13), Thornhill (3) and Wavecrest (6).

The cumulative total stood at 10 318, including, 10 058 recoveries.