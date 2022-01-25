fbpx

Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 25 January 2022

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 74 on January 23, 2022 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On January 10, there was 296 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 186 residents have died.

Article continues below...

The breakdown per area, as at January 23, was Andrieskraal (1), Aston Bay (7), C-Place (2), Gill Marcus (1), Hankey (1), Humansdorp Town (7), Jeffreys Bay Central (25), Kruisfontein (1), KwaNomzamo (1), Loerie (1), Paradise Beach (1), Patensie (3), Pellsrus (1), St Francis Bay (13), Thornhill (3) and Wavecrest (6).

The cumulative total stood at 10 318, including, 10 058 recoveries.

Related Posts

Woodlands Dairy cleans up entrance to Humansdorp

Woodlands Dairy in partnership with Kouga Municipality, is taking charge of the road that leads into Humansdorp from the N2….

31 Oct 2018
Informal settlements to receive multi-million rand upgrades

NINE informal settlements across the Kouga region are set to be upgraded at a combined cost of more than R18…

15 Oct 2021
Kia beach tennis tour cape st francis st francis bay
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the…

12 Dec 2018
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
More boreholes to be connected in St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality’s ongoing search for groundwater to increase the fast-declining water supply to residents in the Greater St Francis Bay…

17 Sep 2021
191 active Covid cases in Kouga

Covid-19 infections have stabilised in Kouga with 191 active cases reported as at 1 January 2021. Jeffreys Bay remains the…

03 Jan 2021
71 year old woman stabbed and robbed in St Francis Bay

By Bev Mortimer: A 71 year-old St Francis Bay woman was struck on her face and stabbed on her forehead,…

12 May 2012
New Fire Truck for St Francis Bay

Working on Fire (WoF),  recently donated a fire truck to the Kouga Municipality Fire Department in St Francis Bay. It…

06 Jan 2022
Heavy rainfall causes damage in Kouga

Heavy falls of rain on Wednesday night caused havoc across the Kouga region – damaging several houses and roads. Some…

07 May 2021
Hundreds of driver’s license cards ready for collection in Humansdorp

Hindreds of driver’s license cards are awaiting collection at Kouga Municipality’s Traffic Department in Humansdorp. Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor…

06 Oct 2019
Emptying of sewer tanks made easy in Kouga

Ward 12 logged the greatest number of service requests through the Kouga Call Centre and Link app in October. The…

16 Nov 2018
Flood warning for Eastern Cape

Very cold conditions are expected with chances of snowfalls over the high mountains and rain according to Garth Samson from…

04 Aug 2011
Have your say on the Coastal Management Plan

Jeffreys Bay – The Draft Coastal Management Programme for the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, including Kouga, has been published in…

13 Nov 2019
Peoples Triathlon comes to St Francis Bay

The first ever half-ironman distance triathlon to hit the streets of St Francis will take place this weekend when elite…

12 Mar 2021
92 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

07 Sep 2021