The Biggest Scandals in the Insurance World

Wherever there is real money involved, something scandalous always pops up. But, this article is going to give you some of the biggest scandals to ever rock the insurance world.

The Bernie Madoff Scandal

The first one that comes to mind is when a guy named Bernie Madoff was arrested for running an investment scam and bilking people out of billions of dollars. He ran his scheme from a brokerage firm called Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.

The company had offices at 150 Maiden Lane in New York City. It also had offices in other states including California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington D.C., and Nevada. Madoff was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, and mail fraud.

John Darwin Disappearance Case

Another big scandal that rocked the insurance world was the disappearance of John Darwin. He was a British businessman who owned several companies around the globe.

In 2001 he disappeared without a trace leaving behind no evidence as to where he went or what happened to him.

His family filed a missing person report with the police but they were never able to find any clues about where he went. After he was declared dead, his wife went on to claim insurance while he stayed at the house next door.

The Swoop Scandal

In 2007, the car insurance industry was rocked by a scandal involving a man named Mark Swope. He was a former employee of Allstate Insurance Company.

He was accused of stealing $2 million worth of cars from a dealership in Tennessee. He then sold them off for cash.

When the owner found out about it, he fired Mr. Swope and reported him to the authorities. He was later convicted and sentenced to prison.

AIG Scandal

This scandal started back in 2004 when AIG paid out $165 million to settle claims made against their life insurance policies. They did so because they knew that the claims would be difficult to prove.

This was due to the fact that the insureds died under suspicious circumstances. Many of these deaths were ruled accidental. However, many of the families suspected foul play.