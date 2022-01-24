fbpx

Kouga Municipality is hiring a Deputy Municipal Manager

Jeffreys Bay 24 January 2022

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

VACANCY 

NOTICE NO: 7/2022 

The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following key vacancy:

Deputy Municipal Manager 

Permanent Employment Contract 

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 1 055 080, R 1 241 269, to R 1 427 459 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 43122 dated 20 March 2020, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000): Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

Minimum Requirements

  • A relevant NQF level 8 qualification in Public Administration/ Human Resource/ Public Relations or Communication;
  • Minimum of ten(10) years’ relevant experience at middle management, of which at least two(2) years must be at senior management level in a municipal environment;
  • Certificate in Municipal Finance Management or Certificate Program in Municipal Development (CPMD) in line with the Minimum regulations on competency levels of 2007;
  • A Valid Code 8 Driver’s Licence and own transport;
  • Knowledge: Sound knowledge and experience in good governance and legislative compliance, policy implementation, contract and risk management, project management, implementation of systems and controls, performance management, management of a substantial staff complement and budget;
  • Expertise: The incumbent must have sound knowledge of Policies and Procedures , Project Management, Performance Management, Legal Services, Communications, Integrated Development Planning, Strategic Management and dealing with Risk & Internal Auditing;
  • Candidates will, in addition, be required to demonstrate a practical understanding of the constitutional, legislative and policy frameworks governing the local sphere of government and, in particular, the responsibilities of a senior manager in terms of the Municipal Systems Act (No. 32 of 2000) and Municipal Finance Management Act (No. 56 of 2003).

 Key responsibilities

  • Manage complex projects in the office of the Municipal Manager from conceptualization, design, contract management, quality assurance and compliance and ensure proper integration to the municipality’s IDP, Departmental SDBIP and other strategic objectives;
  • Develop and implement by-laws, policies and procedures relating to the above Office;
  • Manage the Departments Capital and Operational budget in terms of the requirements of the MFMA and municipal accounting standards;
  • Manage all contracts and tenders according to approved SLA’s, terms of reference, letters of appointment and contracted project time lines;
  • Manage the human resources of the Municipal Manager Office in a highly unionized environment, to ensure labour stability and minimise disputes;
  • Manage the integration of the Office of Municipal Manager’s functions with those of the other service delivery directorates;
  • Manages and controls outcomes associated with the formulation and implementation specific policies, procedures, systems and controls and forwards/ presents recommendations to support amendments to the Municipal Manager and/ or Councils Committees

All applications must be submitted with a detailed CV, certified copies of qualifications, certified identity document, certified driver’s license and the names of three references (with their e-mail addresses) from current and previous employers and a fully completed application form, as available from the municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za , to be couriered to Roy Steele & Associates CC, c/o PostNet, 8 High Street, Rosen Park, Bellville, 7530.   

 Administrative enquiries may be directed to Annalene Barnard at tel no: 022 772 1307. Applications must reach ROY STEELE CONSULTING on or before 11 February 2022 at 12:00.

ONLY hard-copy applications will be considered.  No electronic or faxed applications will be accepted.

Disqualification: 

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

  1. Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.
  2. Canvassing of councillors.
  3. Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

 

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Applicant must be willing to relocate to Kouga Area.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit. 

MR. C DU PLESSIS                             

MUNICIPAL MANAGER                          

