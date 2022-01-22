There’s a new smartphone in town; a smartphone that has a processor that can handle both gaming and high-quality video recording at the same time.

What phone should I get? The latest chipsets from Qualcomm and Intel are capable of delivering games at full HD resolution, without lagging or stuttering. They also support 4K UltraHD recording and streaming.

You’ve probably heard about smartphones with powerful processors, but which ones really deliver? Find out here.

Smartphones with the Best Processor

1. Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

This is one of the very few Android smartphones to offer a combination of good cameras and battery life. The 5.5-inch FHD display provides sharp images for selfies as well as movies.

ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe features a metal frame with Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s customized UI – the company calls its own version Nova – and a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

The phone ships with 32 GB internal memory along with an expandable microSD card slot.

There is no mention of RAM configuration but we expect this device to sport either 2GB or 3GB RAM. The dual front camera setup consists of 13 MP + 13 MP sensors and a wide-angle lens is also included.

The primary rear camera is 16MP, while there is an 8MP secondary shooter on the back. Connectivity options include LTE (with VoLTE), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, USB Type C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

This version supports dual SIM cards and offers fast charging via the MicroUSB port.

2. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Edition

The Galaxy A8 Star Edition is the star of the show in the mid-range segment. With a premium design, it boasts a super AMOLED screen that makes viewing videos and playing games much better than other devices in its class.

Also, it has a Dolby Atmos sound system that lets you enjoy rich surround sound when watching movies, listening to music, or making calls.

Galaxy A8 Star Edition sports a beautiful metallic look, featuring polished metal edges and a sleek glass back panel. And it packs a punch with a massive 4,000mAh battery that allows users to watch Netflix uninterrupted for over two hours.

As far as software is concerned, it runs on Android 6.01 OS and comes with an S Health app preloaded to provide timely fitness information.

The handset comes in three colors – black, white, and gold. With the help of wireless charging technology, the Galaxy A8 Star Edition charges faster than ever before.