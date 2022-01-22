fbpx

Smartphones with the Best Processor

Smartphones with the Best Processor
Technology 22 January 2022

There’s a new smartphone in town; a smartphone that has a processor that can handle both gaming and high-quality video recording at the same time.

What phone should I get? The latest chipsets from Qualcomm and Intel are capable of delivering games at full HD resolution, without lagging or stuttering. They also support 4K UltraHD recording and streaming.

You’ve probably heard about smartphones with powerful processors, but which ones really deliver? Find out here.

Smartphones with the Best Processor

1. Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

This is one of the very few Android smartphones to offer a combination of good cameras and battery life. The 5.5-inch FHD display provides sharp images for selfies as well as movies.

ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe features a metal frame with Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s customized UI – the company calls its own version Nova – and a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

The phone ships with 32 GB internal memory along with an expandable microSD card slot and is compatible with best au online casinos games.

There is no mention of RAM configuration but we expect this device to sport either 2GB or 3GB RAM. The dual front camera setup consists of 13 MP + 13 MP sensors and a wide-angle lens is also included.

The primary rear camera is 16MP, while there is an 8MP secondary shooter on the back. Connectivity options include LTE (with VoLTE), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, USB Type C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

This version supports dual SIM cards and offers fast charging via the MicroUSB port.

2. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Edition

The Galaxy A8 Star Edition is the star of the show in the mid-range segment. With a premium design, it boasts a super AMOLED screen that makes viewing videos and playing games much better than other devices in its class.

Also, it has a Dolby Atmos sound system that lets you enjoy rich surround sound when watching movies, listening to music, or making calls.

Galaxy A8 Star Edition sports a beautiful metallic look, featuring polished metal edges and a sleek glass back panel. And it packs a punch with a massive 4,000mAh battery that allows users to watch Netflix uninterrupted for over two hours.

As far as software is concerned, it runs on Android 6.01 OS and comes with an S Health app preloaded to provide timely fitness information.

The handset comes in three colors – black, white, and gold. With the help of wireless charging technology, the Galaxy A8 Star Edition charges faster than ever before.

Related Posts

Our desire for technology is becoming 24/7

When it comes to technology, everything evolves and for businesses, it is about keeping up with the changes and acting…

22 Jul 2016
internet jeffreys bay fibre
Uses of Technology in Modern Jobs

Technology has grown within the past 10 years and many industries have changed due to technological advancements. Some of the…

21 Aug 2020
Politicians and Celebrities who have tested positive to Coronavirus

Top celebrities and politicians have been affected by Coronavirus as governments around the world introduce strict measures to stop its…

29 Mar 2020
Things you should Avoid Storing in your Phone

We are all aware that smartphones now consist of a plethora of features. Some of these features are good that…

06 Mar 2021
internet jeffreys bay fibre
Online Businesses you can do while on Lockdown

The coronavirus has really changed the world. Never in a million years had we ever thought that what we see…

16 Apr 2020
internet jeffreys bay fibre
Benefits of improving Technology for Business

Technology is the art or a cunning hand of a collection of methods, skills, techniques and processes used in the…

07 Mar 2019
The Best Technology For Cake Makers

The baking sector itself is a market that will enable you to stretch your wings whenever it gets down to…

08 Mar 2021
Dirk Ellis Jeffreys Bay
How iGaming is positively affecting the International Casino Industry

iGaming is enjoyed by millions of people around the world and, in South Africa alone, gambling revenues are estimated to be…

19 Dec 2019
Why the iPhone is One of the Biggest Tech Innovations in The World

There will always be arguments about which smartphone is the greatest in terms of efficiency, layout and the various deals…

07 Mar 2021
The World’s Most Visited Museums

Museums are very important as they preserve treasured historical artefacts that will be available not only for us but for…

17 Apr 2020
Best Music TV Shows

Music is one thing that joins people from everywhere and as each song is sung, a different story is told….

29 Jun 2020
Xbox Games to take you out of Space

Sometimes you might just want to escape from this word and drift away to space. But, then you realise that…

23 Jul 2020