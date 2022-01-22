How do you identify a great movie? What makes it stand out from the rest? Every year thousands of movies are released around the globe. How do you select one from amongst the crowd?

The key factors you should consider include quality, budget, and popularity. Some say you can’t go wrong with any classic film. Others prefer newer movies with fresh ideas.

And then there’s a whole range of genres. For example, comedy or action might appeal to you more than drama or romance. So which kind of movie would you pick? Which is better?

To answer these questions, see the article below and discover the qualities of the best movies.

The qualities of the best movies

The best movies have several key qualities in common. They share almost everything except for their genre. Let’s take a look at what some of them have in common.

Quality:

Movies that are well made will always be seen as superior to those which aren’t. If your friends ask about a film you’ve seen, don’t just tell them what they were like.

Instead, describe the details such as how many actors you saw, how much dialogue was spoken, whether the story was interesting, and whether it held your attention. This will help your friend judge the film for himself.

Popularity:

Movie stars are considered celebrities; however, not all celebrities are famous because people know who they are. You need both. A good actor, writer, director, editor, etc., must be renowned.

However, he needs to be popular so that people will want to watch his work. There’s a fine line between being known and being a big star. Many people who are called “stars” never make enough money to live on.

Originality:

When people think of something strange, they think of sci-fi. People also appreciate original characters and plots. Hollywood has become more creative over time. However, it’s important to keep an eye on new trends and styles.

Otherwise, an idea could fall flat. It becomes stale if you repeat yourself after too long.

Now you know what to think when selecting films. But remember, every person is different.

Photo: Pexels