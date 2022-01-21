fbpx

Gravel roads being tarred in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 21 January 2022

The tarring of gravel roads across the Kouga region is surging ahead – rebuilding Kouga street by street.

Construction of Koerat Street and Mentoor Street at Kruisfontein in Humansdorp, estimated to be completed by the second week in March, is set at close to R1,45 million and R1,29 million respectively.

The construction of the road entrance at Golf Course in Humansdorp, estimated to be completed by the first week in March, is set at R1,04 million.

The construction of Koerat Street will, furthermore, boast a bus and taxi bay, as well as parking at St Patrick’s Primary School.

The upgrades form part of the ongoing “Keep Kouga Serviced” campaign.

“Road infrastructure is one of our economic pillars,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “It not only contributes to tourism, but it also connects towns and residents with one another and provides access to livelihoods.

“Roads represent progress. It provides a buffer against economic decline.”

According to Hendricks, gravel roads to be tarred within the next two to three months include Galjoen Street, Strepie Street, and Harring Street at Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay, as well as Circle Road and Aweries Road in Thornhill.

“More gravel roads in Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp will be tarred in the 2022/ 2023 financial year,” said Hendricks.

Photo: At Koerat Street is Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

