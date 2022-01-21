fbpx

Corona Open JBay set for Supertubes from 12 -21 July

Jeffreys Bay Surfing 21 January 2022

The World Championship Surf Tour is returning to Jeffreys Bay in July after a two year Covid enforced break.

The Corona Open JBay is scheduled to take place from 12-21 July at Supertubes, regarded as one of the best waves in the world.

At the conclusion of the regular 2022 Championship Tour (CT) season, the top five men and top five women on the CT rankings will head to Lowers in San Clemente where they will battle head-to-head for the World Title.

“The inaugural edition of the Rip Curl WSL Finals was an incredible success,” said Erik Logan, WSL CEO. “To see the WSL Final 5 go head-to-head in amazing waves and to witness the women’s and men’s World Titles be decided on the same day, in the water, for the first time was special.

This new format captivated our audience and drove consumption like never before and was the most-watched day of professional surfing with the largest live digital audience in WSL history. We are excited to return to Lowers this season.”

For the first time, the men’s and women’s CT will be completely combined, with the male and female athletes competing at the same CT venues with an equal number of competitions, and the continuation of equal prize money. The new CT format will also introduce the mid-season cut before concluding at the Rip Curl WSL Finals in Lower Trestles.

The 2022 WSL CT will include 10 regular-season events in seven countries, starting with the Billabong Pro Pipeline in January at the world-famous Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii. This will mark the first-ever men’s and women’s combined event at the legendary break.

G-Land in Indonesia returns to the CT schedule for the first time in 24 years for the men, and for the first time ever for the women (Quiksilver / ROXY Pro G-Land).

The world’s best surfers will also compete in El Salvador, in the Surf City El Salvador Pro, for the first time on the CT.

Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay will see the return of the Corona Open JBay in July while the the regular season will conclude in August, at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, and provides one last opportunity for surfers to make the WSL Final 5 before the second-annual Rip Curl WSL Finals in September.

2022 WSL Championship Tour Schedule*:

Billabong Pro Pipeline – January 29 – February 10
Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by Shiseido – February 11 – 23
MEO Pro Portugal – March 3 – 13
Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach – April 10 – 20
Margaret River Pro – April 24 – May 4
Mid-Season Cut: 36-man and 18-woman fields reduced to 24-man and 12-woman fields.

Quiksilver / ROXY Pro G-Land – May 28 – June 6
Surf City El Salvador Pro presented by Corona – June 12 – 20
Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona – June 23 – 30
Corona Open JBay – July 12 -21
Tahiti Pro – August 11 – 21

Photo: Jordy Smith at the Corona Open JBay. Photo: Stan Blumberg

