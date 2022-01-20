fbpx

Ward Committees being elected across Kouga

Ward Committees being elected across Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 20 January 2022

THE election of ward committees in Kouga is in full swing.

Ward committees are an important communication link between residents, ward councillors and the municipality and will play a vital role in bringing government closer to the citizens.

On Thursday, January 20, residents from St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis are invited to join their ward councillor, Lorraine Maree, at the St Francis Bay Village Hall (Bowling Club) for the election of Ward 12’s ward committee.

On Monday, January 24, residents from Arcadia, Moerasrivier, Graslaagte and surrounding areas will join their ward councillor, Timothy Jantjes, at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre for the election of Ward 15’s ward committee.

Jantjes will also be at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall on Tuesday, January 25 for the residents of Panarama, Humansdorp Town (west side) and Golf Course.

Residents of Lower Wavecrest and Kabeljous will join their ward councillor, Willem Gertenbach, at the Victory Christian Church Hall on Wednesday, January 26, to elect the ward committee for Ward 3.

The ward committee for Ward 2, which includes Aston Bay and Marina Martinique, will take place at the Aston Bay Hall on Thursday, January 27, followed by a meeting for residents from Pellsrus and Mandela Bay at the Pellsrus Community Hall. The ward councillor is Henry (Sakkie) Murray.

Residents of Sea Vista will join their ward councillor, Nozuko Ntshosa, at the Sea Vista Community Hall to elect their ward committee for Ward 1 on Monday, January 31. The second leg of the ward committee election – for residents of Oyster Bay, Umzamowethu, Leeubos and surrounding farms – will take plat at the Oyster Bay Hall on February 10.

The ward committee for Ward 4, which includes Kruisfontein, Jeugkamp, Die Berg, 7de Laan, Maak `n Las, Gill Marcus, Van Lingen Park (north side), Mooi Uitsig, and Donkerhoek, will be elected at the Christian Assemblies Ministry Church on Tuesday, February 1. The ward councillor is Jaques Alexander.

Article continues below...

This will be followed by a meeting for residents from Ward 5 – Arcadia, Bo-Blok, van Lingen Park (south side), Vaaldam and Jonson’s Ridge – at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre on Wednesday, February 2. The ward councillor is Melanie Biko.

On Thursday, February 3, residents from KwaNomzamo, Vergenoeg, Humansdorp Town and Boskloof are invited to join their ward councillor, Kholisile Ndzelani, for the election of the Ward 6 committee.

The ward committee for Ward 9, which includes Phillipsville, Hankey Town, Centerton and Kleinfontein, will be elected at the Vusumzi Landu Hall on Monday, 7 February. The ward councillor is Cynthia August.

On Tuesday, February 8, the ward committee for residents of Tokyo Sexwale, Mandela Bay and Ocean View will be elected at the Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield. The Ward 14 councillor is Zwai Yali.

Residents of Ward 10, including Ramaphosa Village, Patensie Town, Andrieskraal, Cockscomb, Kwagga and surrounding farms, will have the opportunity to vote for their ward committee at the Dan Sandi Community Hall on Wednesday, February 9. The ward councillor is Msingathi Mbandana.

The meetings will come to an end with the election of the ward committee for Ward 13 on Monday, February 14 at the Vusumzi Community Hall for residents of Centerton and Milton, and on Tuesday, February 15 at the Weston Community Hall for Weston residents. The ward councillor is Vuyani Zana.

All meetings start at 18:00, except for the meeting on January 20 at the St Francis Bay Village Hall which will take place at 16:00. The meeting at the Aston Bay Hall on January 27, will also take place at 16:00.

Related Posts

Food, craft markets for Jeffreys Bay and Hankey

Two mini fresh food and craft markets are planned by Kouga Municipality for Hankey and Jeffreys Bay to help boost…

06 Dec 2018
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality is installing Bulk Water Supply in Hankey

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 117/2021 HANKEY BULK WATER SUPPLY SCHEME- PHASE 3 Suitably qualified,…

13 Jul 2021
Planned power outage has been postponed

The planned power outage to Paradise Beach, Aston Bay, Pellsrus, Ocean View, Tokyo Sexwale and Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay…

12 Aug 2012
Council pledges to eradicate bucket system

Eradicating the bucket system will top the municipality’s agenda to improve living standards in informal settlements over the next four…

05 Mar 2018
Kouga’s Revenue team goes green

Five new water berry trees are lining the Poplar dam in Jeffreys Bay thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Revenue section. The…

24 Oct 2019
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged…

26 Dec 2019
Service Delivery gets a fiery boost in Kouga

A state-of-the-art water tanker and fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle are set to significantly enhance Kouga Municipality’s ability to…

03 Jun 2021
Kouga Municipality is restoring confidence among suppliers

Kouga Municipality has appointed a new Supply Chain Manager. Lundi Landu took up his new position last week, fresh from…

10 Mar 2018
Department of Transport battling with driver’s licence backlog

The national Department of Transport is still battling to catch up with the backlog of driving licence cards that have…

29 Mar 2019
Kouga tackles climate change with German partner

Kouga Municipality and its German partner Ilsfeld are stepping up their joint fight against climate change. A delegation from Ilsfeld,…

27 Jan 2019
Kouga Municipality creates hundreds of jobs with biochar

As South Africa grapples with the skyrocketing numbers of unemployment, the Kouga Municipality has seen the creation of 1000 jobs…

11 Feb 2021
Kouga Municipality adds no mark up to electricity tariffs

As much as Kouga Municipality was mindful of the tough economic climate on residents when setting the 2021/22 budget, the…

26 Aug 2021
Shelter for homeless in Jeffreys Bay

More than 70 homeless men, women and children have found refuge at a temporary shelter set up by Kouga Municipality…

03 Apr 2020
New Play Parks for Kouga communities

The first of 30 new play parks for the Kouga region will be installed at Jeffreys Bay next week. Kouga…

22 Jul 2020
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre

Kouga Municipality is helping residents arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says…

12 Dec 2017