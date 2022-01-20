Ward Committees being elected across Kouga

THE election of ward committees in Kouga is in full swing.

Ward committees are an important communication link between residents, ward councillors and the municipality and will play a vital role in bringing government closer to the citizens.

On Thursday, January 20, residents from St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis are invited to join their ward councillor, Lorraine Maree, at the St Francis Bay Village Hall (Bowling Club) for the election of Ward 12’s ward committee.

On Monday, January 24, residents from Arcadia, Moerasrivier, Graslaagte and surrounding areas will join their ward councillor, Timothy Jantjes, at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre for the election of Ward 15’s ward committee.

Jantjes will also be at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall on Tuesday, January 25 for the residents of Panarama, Humansdorp Town (west side) and Golf Course.

Residents of Lower Wavecrest and Kabeljous will join their ward councillor, Willem Gertenbach, at the Victory Christian Church Hall on Wednesday, January 26, to elect the ward committee for Ward 3.

The ward committee for Ward 2, which includes Aston Bay and Marina Martinique, will take place at the Aston Bay Hall on Thursday, January 27, followed by a meeting for residents from Pellsrus and Mandela Bay at the Pellsrus Community Hall. The ward councillor is Henry (Sakkie) Murray.

Residents of Sea Vista will join their ward councillor, Nozuko Ntshosa, at the Sea Vista Community Hall to elect their ward committee for Ward 1 on Monday, January 31. The second leg of the ward committee election – for residents of Oyster Bay, Umzamowethu, Leeubos and surrounding farms – will take plat at the Oyster Bay Hall on February 10.

The ward committee for Ward 4, which includes Kruisfontein, Jeugkamp, Die Berg, 7de Laan, Maak `n Las, Gill Marcus, Van Lingen Park (north side), Mooi Uitsig, and Donkerhoek, will be elected at the Christian Assemblies Ministry Church on Tuesday, February 1. The ward councillor is Jaques Alexander.

Article continues below...

This will be followed by a meeting for residents from Ward 5 – Arcadia, Bo-Blok, van Lingen Park (south side), Vaaldam and Jonson’s Ridge – at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre on Wednesday, February 2. The ward councillor is Melanie Biko.

On Thursday, February 3, residents from KwaNomzamo, Vergenoeg, Humansdorp Town and Boskloof are invited to join their ward councillor, Kholisile Ndzelani, for the election of the Ward 6 committee.

The ward committee for Ward 9, which includes Phillipsville, Hankey Town, Centerton and Kleinfontein, will be elected at the Vusumzi Landu Hall on Monday, 7 February. The ward councillor is Cynthia August.

On Tuesday, February 8, the ward committee for residents of Tokyo Sexwale, Mandela Bay and Ocean View will be elected at the Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield. The Ward 14 councillor is Zwai Yali.

Residents of Ward 10, including Ramaphosa Village, Patensie Town, Andrieskraal, Cockscomb, Kwagga and surrounding farms, will have the opportunity to vote for their ward committee at the Dan Sandi Community Hall on Wednesday, February 9. The ward councillor is Msingathi Mbandana.

The meetings will come to an end with the election of the ward committee for Ward 13 on Monday, February 14 at the Vusumzi Community Hall for residents of Centerton and Milton, and on Tuesday, February 15 at the Weston Community Hall for Weston residents. The ward councillor is Vuyani Zana.

All meetings start at 18:00, except for the meeting on January 20 at the St Francis Bay Village Hall which will take place at 16:00. The meeting at the Aston Bay Hall on January 27, will also take place at 16:00.