Kouga Municipality swoops down on Traffic offenders

More than 300 traffic fines were issued, and a number of motorists arrested for driving under the influence of liquor this past festive season.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said Kouga Municipality planned ahead and was thus prepared for the influx of visitors and the increase in the volume of road users during the season.

“We had a zero-tolerance approach towards lawlessness on the roads,” said Hendricks.

“The Traffic Department conducted daily point duties, and increased visibility was the order of the day – especially around the busy towns.”

Between December 1 and December 31, some 327 fines were issued for infringements ranging from driving without a license to failing to wear a seatbelt.

A total of 94 motorists were fined for driving without a license, while 76 motorists received a fine for not wearing a seatbelt.

Some 62 motorists were, furthermore, fined for driving an unlicensed vehicle, and 15 taxi drivers were slapped with a fine for prolonged hooting.

Six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in separate cases during the operations.

“It is unfortunate that we had one fatality on New Year’s Day,” said Hendricks. “A motorist died on the scene when he lost control of his vehicle on the R102, while the three passengers were transported to hospital.”

According to Hendricks, law enforcement officers worked hard during a busy festive season to ensure everyone adhere to the municipal by-laws.