Free Swim lesson assessment in Jeffreys Bay

Brenton’s Swim School is offering a free swim assessment for little people from the age of 24 months and older who need to learn to swim.

Swimmers who want help with their swim strokes can also book a free assessment which will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Xclusive Fitness pool in Diaz Road Jeffreys Bay.

The Swim School will be offering entry level squad training this year and free assessments will also be taking place for the squads.

All parents would need is to book a time slot for the lesson which will take place in the indoor heated pool.

Swim costumes are required for learn to swim as will goggles and swim caps for swimmers doing the assessment for swim stroke lessons and squad training.

Swimmers will be catered for on a first booked first served basis.

Assessments will take place between 4-5 pm on Friday and 8:30-9:30 am on Saturday morning.

Each assessment will be 10 minutes in duration.

Whats app 0835496795 or email [email protected]