fbpx

Free Swim lesson assessment in Jeffreys Bay

Free Swim lesson assessment in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 18 January 2022

Brenton’s Swim School is offering a free swim assessment for little people from the age of 24 months and older who need to learn to swim.

Swimmers who want help with their swim strokes can also book a free assessment which will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Xclusive Fitness pool in Diaz Road Jeffreys Bay.

The Swim School will be offering entry level squad training this year and free assessments will also be taking place for the squads.

All parents would need is to book a time slot for the lesson which will take place in the indoor heated pool.

Swim costumes are required for learn to swim as will goggles and swim caps for swimmers doing the assessment for swim stroke lessons and squad training.

Article continues below...

Swimmers will be catered for on a first booked first served basis.

Assessments will take place between 4-5 pm on Friday and 8:30-9:30 am on Saturday morning.

Each assessment will be 10 minutes in duration.

Whats app 0835496795 or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Watch Jordy Smith's opening heat

Just in case you missed the action in Jeffreys Bay yesterday at the Billabong Pro, here is a video of…

16 Jul 2011
Man wanted for J'Bay rape

This is an identikit of the man wanted in connection with the rape of a young teenager in Jeffreys Bay….

24 May 2011
Municipal strike is over

The leaders of the trade union Samwu (SA Municipal Workers Union) officially called off the nation wide strike yesterday. The…

31 Aug 2011
Bike Fest coming to Jeffreys Bay

About 5000 bikers are set to hit the road towards Jeffreys Bay for the inaugural Jeffreys Bay Bike Fest and…

24 Feb 2020
Kouga budget meeting tomorrow

THE Kouga Council will be meeting tomorrow at 11am with both the municipal budget for 2011/12 and the revised Integrated…

10 May 2011
Photo of the day – Supertubes delivers for Easter

Article continues below…

10 Apr 2012
Photo of the day 20 March 2012

Article continues below…

20 Mar 2012
Billabong Factory Shop robbed

A robbery took place at the Billabong factory shop yesterday morning, shortly after opening time. The shops had been on…

28 Sep 2010
A vote on 8 May is all about service delivery

South Africans are heading for the polls on 8 May 2019. Our country is at a cross roads and corruption…

08 May 2019
auldfield jeffreys bay
Win 4 tickets to watch Auldfield tonight in JBay

Two of South Africa’s most played singer/songwriters are bringing their “Summer Breeze” tour to Potter’s Place in Jeffreys Bay tonight…

17 Dec 2018
Certificate needed for muzzle loading firearms

W/O Petra Els of the Jeffreys Bay Police has made a request to residents to make sure they apply for…

02 Mar 2011
Wind Farm supports family clinic in JBay

The Healthy Mom & Baby Clinic, which was founded 10 years ago, is set to receive a R440 000 donation…

13 Aug 2014
Round Two of the JBay Open is on today 13 July

Action will resume today at the JBay Open, Stop No. 6 on the 2015 Samsung Galaxy WSL Championship Tour (CT)….

13 Jul 2015
main beach jeffreys bay
Safety tips for the beach this summer

Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for the December holiday season and its expected to be a bumber season with families…

29 Nov 2019
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding to continue to Wednesday

Stage 2 load shedding will be extended in South Africa until 5 am on Wednesday following the loss of further…

15 Mar 2021