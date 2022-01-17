No Lifeguards on Kouga’s outer beaches

Kouga Municipality would like to advise residents and visitors that there are only lifeguards on duty at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay and Seal Point in Cape St Francis.

Beaches such as Kabeljous, Aston Bay and St Francis Bay Main Beach only have lifeguards on duty during the peak holiday season.

Anyone who enters the ocean where there are no lifeguards on duty, does so at own risk.

In the event of an emergency, contact the local NSRI at 079 916 0390 (Jeffreys Bay), or 082 990 5969 (St Francis Bay). Alternatively, contact Kouga’s all hours’ emergency number at 042 291 0250.