fbpx

Matthew McGillivray gets call up to start 2022 Championship Tour Season

Matthew McGillivray gets call up to start 2022 Championship Tour Season
Jeffreys Bay Surfing 16 January 2022

Jeffreys Bay local Matthew McGillivray will be surfing in the 2022 Championship Tour.

After landing just below the cut line at the end of the 2021 Championship Tour season, McGillivray will receive the WSL Replacement spot for the Billabong Pro Pipeline and Hurley Pro Sunset Beach due to Yago Dora‘s foot injury and subsequent withdraw from the events.

“I stayed in Hawaii after the last Challenger Series event until just after Christmas,” McGillivray told the WSL.

“The borders to South Africa were shut due to omicron, so I was waiting to see if they would open. Sure enough, the borders opened up right before New Years, so I came home for two weeks to chill with the family. I head back to Hawaii on January 14th to start training again.”

A rookie last season, McGillivray’s best result came at the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro, where he finished third.

“It was surreal to surf on tour in 2021. I was traveling with Morgan Cibilic and Jay Thompson was coaching us,” McGillivray explains. “I learned lots about myself and my mindset.

There was so much I was working on in my surfing technically and in the way I surfed heats and made decisions under pressure.

“I was so sad when I just missed the cut line for 2022 after Mexico. I had worked so hard to be there on Tour and then that dream slipped through my fingertips, so I’m excited now to have the opportunity to surf more CT events again.

Article continues below...

It completely turned this year around when I found out the news. I feel like I’m coming into this year a bit wiser and hungrier and I want to apply as much knowledge as I can from last year. I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

McGillivray should feel good about his prospects in Hawaii. He finished 9th at last year’s Pipe event, falling to eventual winner John John Florence. He also put together a dream run at Sunset when he qualified for the CT back in 2019.

“Hawaii is my favorite place to be, apart from Jeffreys Bay,” McGillivray says. “I really enjoy the power in the ocean and having big canvasses to work with.

Sunset is a wave I really enjoy surfing and it gives me confidence knowing I have done well there in the past. I hope we get some big swells for the event.”

In terms of the biggest lesson he learned during his rookie campaign, McGillivray says it’s all upstairs.

“I learned a lot about the importance of one’s mindset in competition and how much of competing is mental,” McGillivray points out. “It’s all about making smart decisions under pressure.

If you make a mistake you pay for it. But at the end of the day, giving my best effort is all that counts, win or lose.”

Related Posts

WSL honours the World’s best surfers

The world’s best surfers hit the red carpet this weekend for the 2017 World Surf League (WSL) Awards – the…

13 Mar 2017
Four Championship Surf Tour Events for Australia

The World Surf League has announced that four Championship Tour events are scheduled to take place in Australia during April…

17 Feb 2021
Corona Open JBay Jeffreys Bay
World Surf League Class of 2019 Determined

The 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season has come to a close with Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) earning…

30 Dec 2018
Jordy Smith finishes 9th at Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast

South African Jordy Smith finished equal ninth in the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast presented by BOQ on a day of…

13 Mar 2015
Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch crowned Sage Erickson (USA) and Yago Dora (BRA) its respective winners…

05 Aug 2019
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World

South Africa’s Jordy Smith has ended No. 2 on the 2016 Jeep Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Billabong…

06 Jan 2017
World Surf League introduces the Challenger Series

In 2020, the World Surf League (WSL) will launch the Challenger Series, a new level of competition that will provide…

17 Nov 2019
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Sophie Goldschmidt resigns as CEO of World Surf League

The World Surf League has announced that Chief Executive Officer Sophie Goldschmidt will be stepping down from her post and…

16 Jan 2020
Jordy Smith leads World Team to victory at Founders Cup Of Surfing

The World Team captained by South Africa’s Jordy Smith made history by winning the inaugural World Surf League (WSL) Founders’…

09 May 2018
Photo of the day – the beach at Supertubes

This must be one of the most well known boardwalks in the world. It brings surfers and beach lovers onto…

19 Oct 2021
Matthew McGillivray wins first heat on Championship Surf Tour

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro has kicked off in massive surf at Margaret River Main Break for the women’s…

03 May 2021
Can Jordy Smith still win the World Title?

With Gabriel Medina’s incredible sweep of the European leg, the 2017 World Title race is now going down to the…

29 Oct 2017
Matt McGillivray is through to Quarterfinals of Margaret River Pro

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro saw more upsets on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals in super…

07 May 2021
Lay day called at JBay Open

Declining swell and unfavorable winds on offer at Jeffreys Bay have prompted contest officials to call a fourth consecutive lay…

14 Jul 2016
Olympic Champions set to compete at Corona Open Mexico

The Corona Open Mexico will open on August 10 and run through August 19, 2021. This event marks the first…

04 Aug 2021