Coastal Towns Have Become Popular Retirement Spots Again

Jeffreys Bay Property 15 January 2022

St Francis Bay, with its winding canals, numerous waterfront homes and golf estate – St Francis Links – is a magnet for home buyers, including retirees.

Investors are attracted to the security offered by St Francis Links and generally the idyllic but active lifestyle with golf, boating, fishing, surfing, paddling, MTB and other activities on their doorsteps such as walks, birding, bowls and bridge.

Some may acquire a home with a separate cottage that can be rented out.

Jeffreys Bay, our renowned surfing spot, is progressively morphing from a once sleepy holiday village to a thriving lifestyle town. Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay waves form part of a package that offers similar lifestyle options.

With house price inflation in the Eastern Cape region averaging around 6% last year and outperforming the three major areas, growth in prices continued to strengthen. This means that the region is leading the market recovery.

New buyers also often buy as a leisure getaway at first, with later plans to permanently relocate when they get closer to retirement. Covering all bases, so to speak.

To read more about semi-gration and remote working as well as retirement options in St Francis Bay and surrounds:

Photo: Clive Wright

