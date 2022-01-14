Get rid of your unwanted goods and items

ELECTRONIC waste . . . furniture . . . and much more.

Residents now have an opportunity to get rid of all their unwanted items and goods they have at home that cannot be put out for standard refuse collection – without leaving their pavement.

“The project dubbed “Coca-Maak Skoon – which is the isiXhosa and Afrikaans words for cleaning up – forms part of the ongoing Keep Kouga Clean Campaign and will run from January 17 to January 28,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

This follows after the very successful inaugural Coca-Maak Skoon initiative at the end of 2020.

According to Benson, items and goods include electronic waste and even old furniture.

All garden refuse and builders’ rubble must be taken to skip bins that will be place at central areas. No builders’ rubble will be collected from the pavement.

Article continues below...

“The only thing that is excluded is food, as we do not want to attract scavengers. Old food should be put out in wheelie bins on the days usually reserved for refuse collection,” he said.

“We’ll be starting off in the Gamtoos Valley and St Francis Bay from January 17 to January 21, followed by Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp from January 24 to January 28.

“Residents are encouraged to watch the municipality’s Facebook Page – Kouga Municipality – should there be any changes to the schedule.”

An extensive community clean-up day across the region is, furthermore, planned for January 29. More information will follow soon.