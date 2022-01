Dark Water Ops Anti-Poaching Unit arrested a suspect with 391 units of abalone in Victoria Drive Gqeberha yesterday.

After receiving information, DWO waited for a White Polo suspected of transporting abalone.

The vehicle was stopped and a search discovered two bags of abalone behind the back seat.

The bags contained 391 units of abalone valued at R120 000.

One suspect was arrested, and the vehicle was confiscated.