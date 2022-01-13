Design trends to look out for in 2022

With everyone staying indoors thanks to COVID-19 and the rise of remote work, more of us are spending time at home.

As this trend is set to continue into 2022, it’s a great time to put some thought and attention into making your home as comfortable and aesthetically pleasing as possible.

In fact, it seems like home improvement is on everyone’s mind, and South Africans have most certainly latched on to the trend. At the start of 2021, monthly requests on local home-service marketplace Kandua.com had increased by 750%, and home renovation requests had more than doubled.

So, what are some home design trends to look out for going into 2022? Here are a few that could help you not only liven the place up, but also introduce new elements that make for a comfortable and contemporary living space.

Natural living and natural materials

Like with fashion, a house can become dated, especially when it comes to building materials and installations. And with the world focusing more on sustainability and environmentally friendly construction, 2022 will see more people explore themes of longevity and responsibility.

Look for materials like natural woods, stonework, and bamboo to create a natural ambience while still looking modern and adding warmth. According to Studio RODA founder Rodrigo Albir, a responsible approach to design will let living spaces “live longer”.

Marble is your fabulous friend

Marble is naturally gorgeous and fits in with numerous surroundings. Use of the material dates back thousands of years to early Egyptian and Mesopotamian cultures, which proves that classic décor will always be on trend.

Next year, marble usage will be bold, heavy, and rugged, with large slabs added to interiors in a big way. It makes for a beautiful flooring option in gathering areas, and gives surfaces a texture that’s smooth and soft to the touch, all the while giving the space an added sense of grandeur.

Innovative art

As if home décor wasn’t already a great way to express yourself, placing and hanging pieces of art around the house is a smart, low-effort way to show off your style. Art doesn’t have to be expensive or extravagant – showing off your child’s school drawings or a historical masterpiece adds flair to any space and truly makes it your own.

A welcome addition to any home and a beautiful blend of art and technology is the OLED G1 Series Gallery Design TV from LG. Available in 65” and 77” displays, the next-generation OLED TV offers a brighter and sharper viewing experience, achieving perfect black, infinite contrast, and 100% colour volume for more lifelike images.

Article continues below...

The innovative tech enables an ultra-slim design, with the TV measuring just 19.9 millimetres deep. This means it hangs flush against your wall, just like a piece of art would. Activate Gallery Mode with a voice command and turn your TV into an art exhibition, showing works of art and famous scenery from LG’s image library, or maybe your own photos.

Its groundbreaking design has garnered the TV multiple awards, such as the CES 2021 Innovation Award, making it an eye-catching and entertaining décor choice.

Becoming a plant parent

Who needs children or pets when you can be a plant parent? A trend that has been on the uptick for a while has people embracing plant life. In fact, earlier this year, a Gumtree poll on Twitter showed over 60% of respondents considered themselves a plant parent.

Plants in the house are becoming more popular, whether they are sitting in pots on the floor or hanging from the ceiling. Popular house plants such as philodendrons, succulents, and polka dot plants make for attractive additions that are also easy to look after and maintain.

Let the natural light in

With many of us going out less, it’s even more important to get your daily dose of sunlight and ensure your living areas are well lit (especially with all the house plants you’ll have about the place!).

Not only are there health benefits, but maximising natural lighting in the home can result in improved heat generation during the winter months and less dependency on artificial lighting, which will lower your electricity usage.

Building solutions such as skylights and glass doors can help make this possible, but so can simple fixes like removing window coverings and moving furniture away from light sources.

There are so many ways to upgrade your home in the new year, and with the holidays coming up, there’s no better time to think about which changes you’d like to make. Start with these design trends, and then see what else inspires you.