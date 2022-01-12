Matric results won’t be published on media platforms

Matric exam results will no longer be published on public platforms, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, announced on Tuesday.

The department cited the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) which came into effect on 1 July 2021, as the reason.

The Minister said this right to privacy includes a right to protection against the unlawful collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information.

“In order to comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practice of publishing the National Senior Certificate examination results on public platforms (media platforms), will not occur for the 2021 NSC examination results,” she said.

As in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their Statement of Results from their respective schools.

The Minister said this is to protect every learner’s personal information, with regards to the outcomes of the 2021 NSC exams.

Second Chance Matric Programme

On Monday, Motshekga officially launched the department’s Second Chance Matric Programme in Mpumalanga.

The Minister said the department will continue with this campaign, which is intended to encourage young people to never give up on their dreams.

Article continues below...

“The registration for the 2022 Matric rewrite examinations started on 1 October 2021, and will close on 15 February 2022.

Therefore, there is about a month to register for the Matric rewrite. The mid-year exams will start on 9 May 2022, and end on 23 June 2022,” the Minister said.

Safety and security in schools

The DBE continues to implement its partnership protocol with the South African Police Service in promoting safety and security in all schools.

The Minister said that this is achieved through ensuring that all schools are linked to their local police stations and that a police officer is linked to every school.

She explained that the partnership protocol contributes to the identification of problematic schools, as well as the implementation of School Safety Programmes.

The basic education sector is leading a collective of Deputy Ministers in the roll-out of the Anti-Bullying Campaign, which was launched in Gauteng during May 2021.

“The campaign pulls together efforts of various government departments that contribute to the eradication and management of bullying incidents in schools, and making communities aware of various available interventions to address the bullying problem,” Motshekga said.