Decrease in Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 296 on January 10, 2022 according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

On January 5, there was 394 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 185 residents have died.

The breakdown per area, as at January 10, was Arcadia (9), Aston Bay (11), Boskloof (1), C-Place (1), Gill Marcus (2), Graslaagte (1), Greenfields (2), Hankey (7), Humansdorp Town (37), Jeffreys Bay Central (138), Kruisfontein (4), KwaNomzamo (6), Loerie (6), Ocean View (4), Paradise Beach (3), Patensie (6), Pellsrus (11), St Francis Bay (25), Thornhill (4), Vaaldam (1), Wavecrest (16), and Mondplaas (3).

There will be a vaccination drive at the Loerie Clinic today from 9 am – 12 pm and at the Thornhill Clinic from 1 pm – 3 pm.