Police Diver dies during Nahoon River Rescue

A well respected Police Diver, Captain Pierre Marx aged 53, drowned on Saturday in the Nahoon River while conducting a rescue and body recovery operation.

Captain Marx was attending to a report of a multiple drowning, together with his co-divers from East London K9 Search and Rescue.

It was reported that four people had been swept off the Horse Shoe Valley causeway.

As they arrived at the scene to assess the situation, they established that one person was on the Island in the main stream of the Nahoon River together with three deceased.

The officers managed to take the three bodies across the stream. After a successful rescue of the person who had requested help and who is believed to be a local farmer, Captain Marx struggled with a strong current which swept him away, despite attempts by his colleagues to rescue him.

He disappeared in the heavy stream and his body was recovered in the early morning of Sunday 9 January 2022.

New Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene visited the scene on Sunday morning. Addressing Captain Marx’s colleagues and SAPS management at the conclusion of her visit, the Provincial Commissioner reiterated her devastation at the loss of the Marx.

“This is a sad day not only for the SAPS family but for the entire community.

Captain Pierre Marx was an asset and hope for all of us. We have lost a dedicated and dependable hero, a passionate and loyal member of the South African Police Service who kept the SAPS Flag flying high on various occasions.

He promoted the image of the organisation in a manner that made all of us proud to be associated with the SAPS. On behalf of the management in the Province, I wish to send my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues,” said Mene.