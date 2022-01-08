Five steps to better home security in the New Year

If you are committing to doing some things differently this year, include home security in those New Year’s resolutions.

There is always room for improvement when it comes to the safety of your family and property which is why it is important to review your home security habits and systems regularly.

“If you did not do so before going away on holiday over the festive season, make the time to evaluate what you can do differently when it comes to home security and what may need improvement,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

“A simple example is the proper vetting of new domestic staff. Many people hire new staff but never get around to doing a background check or getting copies of their ID documents and other personal information.

“People working on your property are integral to the overall security of your family and possessions. Knowing you can trust and rely on them is very important.”

5 more tips for better home security in the New Year: