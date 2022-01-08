Five steps to better home security in the New Year

If you are committing to doing some things differently this year, include home security in those New Year’s resolutions.
There is always room for improvement when it comes to the safety of your family and property which is why it is important to review your home security habits and systems regularly.
“If you did not do so before going away on holiday over the festive season, make the time to evaluate what you can do differently when it comes to home security and what may need improvement,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.
“A simple example is the proper vetting of new domestic staff. Many people hire new staff but never get around to doing a background check or getting copies of their ID documents and other personal information.
“People working on your property are integral to the overall security of your family and possessions. Knowing you can trust and rely on them is very important.”
5 more tips for better home security in the New Year:
- Get to know your neighbours. Safer suburbs start with communication between residents. Your neighbours can keep an eye on your property if you are away or at work, and vice versa. They can also easily spot something out of place if they know your daily routines.
- Join a Neighbourhood Watch Whatsapp group. This is an easy way to stay on top of trends in your suburb and street and to get help in an emergency. All the area’s security companies and members of the Neighbourhood Watch are on these groups and can quickly react to suspicious activity or emergencies. Always be mindful of sticking to the group’s rules and to never post crime information without the permission of the administrators of the group.
- Invest in more outdoor security systems. Good home security starts with a secure perimeter, which then needs to be supported by proper security on the actual property (garden, entertainment areas, garden shed, etc.). Electric fencing, outdoor beams, CCTV and sensor lights are proven deterrents. Electric fencing, beams and cameras should be linked to an armed response service if you are to derive maximum benefit from these security systems.
- Be more vigilant. Talk to the family and your domestic staff about things like leaving and arriving home, locking doors and security gates, being cautious of strangers at the gate and knowing what to do in an emergency. Everyone should know how to reach their security company and/or the police quickly by phone or by using the alarm system and panic buttons.
- Have a security assessment done. Advice from a security expert can help you decide on security to suit your lifestyle and living spaces. Technology has evolved tremendously to complement modern homes and lifestyles while keeping criminals at bay and getting you the right help when you need it most. Explore what is available and let a security expert help tailor-make solutions right for your family and home.