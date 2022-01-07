What is the best age to start swim lessons?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question. What is best for each individual child mentally and emotionally is what is most important.

Some children take to water very easily and display no fear, even from birth.

For other children, fear of water and getting their face wet can still be present at 5 years of age.

From a technical point of view, children start developing the necessary motor skills to be able move through water from about 2 ½ years.

Always bear in mind that it is not possible to “drown proof” a child at this age. The goal is teaching a child to move through water harmoniously.

This means a child would be comfortable swimming unaided underwater or on top, using their arms and legs to propel themselves. They would not be fearful but just enjoying that feeling of weightlessness on water.

Harmonious movement through water is therefore the first major step to be taken in the journey of learning how to swim.

