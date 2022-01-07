Three arrested in Plettenberg Bay Perlemoen bust

The illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape was dealt a heavy blow when abalone with an estimated value of R700 000 was confiscated during a combined operation in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday, 05 January 2022.

About 21:00, the Plettenberg Bay Police together with other stake holders embarked on an operation in the bushes near The Crags.

This effort led to the discovery of three men with a large quantity of abalone in their possession.

Two of them fled the scene on foot, but their freedom was short-lived as the police arrested the suspects and confiscated 2973 units of abalone as well as various diving equipment.

All three suspects aged 25, 32 and 36 remain in police custody. The trio is expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates’ court today. They are facing charges of illegal possession of abalone.

The find was handed over to inspectors attached to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safekeeping and disposal thereof.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, lauded the team for their vigilance in pursuing the suspects and the ultimate confiscation of the find.

Lt Gen Patekile said: “The protection of our living marine resources is of utmost importance in this province, especially to the economy.

These interventions will continue as part of our concerted efforts to bring the unlawful harvesting and trafficking of our marine resources along the coast to a halt.”