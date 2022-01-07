fbpx

Three arrested in Plettenberg Bay Perlemoen bust

Three arrested in Plettenberg Bay Perlemoen bust
South Africa 7 January 2022

The illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape was dealt a heavy blow when abalone with an estimated value of R700 000 was confiscated during a combined operation in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday, 05 January 2022.

About 21:00, the Plettenberg Bay Police together with other stake holders  embarked on an operation in the bushes near The Crags.

This effort led to the discovery of three men with a large quantity of abalone in their possession.

Two of them fled the scene on foot, but their freedom was short-lived as the police arrested the suspects and confiscated 2973 units of abalone as well as various diving equipment.

All three suspects aged 25, 32 and 36 remain in police custody. The trio is expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrates’ court today. They are facing charges of illegal possession of abalone.

Article continues below...

The find was handed over to inspectors attached to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safekeeping and disposal thereof.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, lauded the team for their vigilance in pursuing the suspects and the ultimate confiscation of the find.

Lt Gen Patekile said: “The protection of our living marine resources is of utmost importance in this province, especially to the economy.

These interventions will continue as part of our concerted efforts to bring the unlawful harvesting and trafficking of our marine resources along the coast to a halt.”

Related Posts

Four suspects caught with Perlemoen on the N2 highway

The Humansdorp police have arrested four people on the N2 for being in possession of abalone (perlemoen). The arrests were…

11 Jan 2021
Two perlemoen poachers caught near Noodhoek Yacht Club

Gqeberha police together with a private anti-poaching unit arrested two suspects on 22 December 2021 for illegal possession of abalone….

24 Dec 2021
Poachers arrested in possession of abalone in Port Elizabeth

Two suspects aged 25 and 37 are expected to make their first court appearance today to face a charge of…

29 Jun 2020
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone

Over the past 18 years, poachers have stripped South African coastal waters of at least 96 million abalone. Efforts to…

22 Sep 2018
3200 kg of Abalone seized in Gqeberha

Five suspected abalone poachers aged between 28 and 49 will appear in the Gqeberha New Law Court for possession, transporting,…

03 Aug 2021
Abalone poachers arrested in Port Elizabeth

The Gqeberha Flying Squad in conjunction with a private anti-poaching unit arrested six suspects on Tuesday morning for illegal possession…

10 Jun 2021
Abalone suspects apprehended near Tsitsikamma National Park

Four suspects were apprehended for abalone poaching between Keurbooms and Salt River estuary on Friday night after SANParks rangers in…

16 Feb 2020
48 Perlemoen poachers arrested in Tsitsikamma National Park

SANParks rangers apprehended 48 suspected abalone poachers on Thursday, 24 January 2020, on the western side of the Tsitsikamma National…

26 Jan 2020
Abalone poacher and his criminal associates to spend more time in jail

Abalone poaching mastermind Morne Blignault (47) who is already serving a 20-year sentence, will be behind bars for a further…

07 May 2019
Two arrested for abalone poaching in St Francis Bay

Police are urging residents in coastal cities or towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life. This comes after positive…

08 Jul 2021
Suspects arrested for possession of abalone in

In a joint operation between Gqeberha K9 unit and a private anti-poaching unit, two suspects were arrested and abalone confiscated…

09 May 2021
Suspected Perlemoen poacher dies during high speed chase in Free State

Perlemoen estimated at over R3 million was discovered in the Free State, after a more than 100-km high speed chase…

11 Aug 2014
Abalone worth R600 000 and two vehicles seized near Thornhill

Police are urging residents in coastal cities and towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life. This comes after positive…

11 Nov 2021