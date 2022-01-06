New Fire Truck for St Francis Bay

Working on Fire (WoF), recently donated a fire truck to the Kouga Municipality Fire Department in St Francis Bay.

It will be used to help fight fires in the area, as well as to transport WoF teams to fire risk reduction and grass cutting sites.

WoF is an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) aimed at providing work opportunities to young men and women,

In the photo, Kouga Fire Chief, Dewald Barnard (left), Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks (third from left), and Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis (right), received the truck from WoF Eastern Cape General Manager, Phumza Dyanti (second from left).