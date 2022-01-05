Photo of the day – Zebra at Addo Elephant Park

A day outing to Addo Elephant Park can be a rewarding experience.

Despite the heavy rains experienced in the Park of late, which means there is plenty of water around for the animals to drink, they still come to the established water holes.

Carols Rest is one such water hole and herds of zebra were spotted there as can be seen in this photograph.

Addo Elephant Park is situated about 120 km from Jeffreys Bay and is easily accessible for a day visit for locals and tourists alike.

Around 600 elephant call Addo their home and one can spot lion, buffalo, hyena and occasionally an elusive Rhino.

Bird life is prolific as are kudu and rooi bok.

If you plan on spending the whole day at Addo, pack a picnic basket and make a stop at Jack’s Picnic Site, a fenced-off area in the center of the main park.

One can also have a picnic at the Main Camp of the Park where there is also a restaurant.