Police searching for missing woman

The Humewood Police are seeking assistance in tracing a missing woman, Sylvia Wittal (45) who was reported missing by her ex-husband on 02 January 2022.

According to him, he last spoke to her on the phone on Thursday 30 December 2021 to make arrangements for their two children.

On 02 January 2022, he opened a missing person report at Humewood SAPS after he allegedly did not see or hear from her again.

In the meantime, her Silver Kia Picanto was found at Sacramento, Schoenmakerskop by police, and according to eye witnesses in the area, the vehicle has been parked there for the past two days.

Police are currently in the area searching for Sylvia in the surrounding bushes and on the beaches.

Any person that could assist the police in finding Sylvia, or who might have any information that could assist police with the search and investigation, can contact SAPS Humewood, Detective Constable Johannes Meyer at 073 688 9595 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.