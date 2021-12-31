Covid curfew ends in South Africa

South Africans will be celebrating New Year well after 12 am tonight as the Government has approved several changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations.

Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the available capacity within the health sector, Cabinet has decided to make the following changes to Adjusted Alert Level 1 with immediate effect:

The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.

Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1 000 people indoors and no more than 2 000 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

All other restrictions remain in place.

The risk of increase in infections is still high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

The Government has called on all organisers of these gatherings to ensure that all health protocols are observed at all times and that all attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated.

Alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 23h00 will revert back to full licence conditions.