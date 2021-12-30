No Fireworks allowed in Kouga Municipality

Residents and visitors are reminded that the shooting off of fireworks is PROHIBITED in the Kouga region in terms of Kouga Municipality’s bylaws and regulations.

“We would also like to appeal to residents and visitors not to use so-called “Chinese lanterns” as these pose a significant fire risk.< We appeal to everyone for their cooperation in this regard. Let us work together to make the New Year’s celebrations safe and happy for all," said Kouga Municipality in a statement. Transgressions can be reported to 042 291 0250 or 042 200 8330.