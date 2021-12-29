Photo of the day – Albatross beach

The beaches of Jeffreys Bay have been packed with holiday makers – a far cry from 2020 when a national lockdown saw beaches closed by national government.

Despite the iffy weather, which has brought much needed rain, holidaymakers have been enjoying the beaches – from Gamtoos to Oyster Bay.

Main Beach has been busy, as has Pellsrus and Aston Bay beaches, with Kouga Municipality lifeguards, ably assisted by the NSRI, ensuring swimmers safety.

One of the beaches which is a bit quieter is Albatross Beach which Jeffreys Bay photographer Jean Goldstone has captured in golden glory.

Article continues below...

One can suntan or take a stroll to the Kabeljous Lagoon when visiting Albatross Beach while the fishing is renowned in this area.

Swimmers need to be careful of rip currents at this beach and need to swim between the lifeguard flags when cooling down in the Indian ocean.