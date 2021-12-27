Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

The Hitech Gregfor PE Marina Mile is set to take place on 30 December at the iconic Marina Martinqiue – the open water swim capital of South Africa.

Regarded as one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay festive season calendar, the Marina Mile is a bucket list event for swimmers – both competitive as well as social.

While the Marina Mile attracts top competitive swimmers from all over South Africa, many participants take part simply to complete the event and to be part of the action.

Marina Martinique is a perfect venue for open water swimming with the enclosed salt water canals making for fast as well as safe swimming.

There are no tides in the canals and navigation becomes key as swimmers need to draw lines as they swim between the houses of Marina Martinique should they be after the titles of king and queen of the Marina Mile.

The Marina Mile, sponsored by Hitech Gregfor PE, is also the perfect event for those wanting to experience swimming in open water.

The canals are safe and the water is clean, with fresh sea water being pumped into the system daily, and swimmers don’t have to worry about blue bottles, jelly fish or other wildlife, while experiencing all the benefits of swimming in salt water.

There are plenty of prizes on offer this year, compliments of Hitech Gregfor PE.

The winners of the Marina Mile (man and woman) will each receive R 1250, while second places will win R 1000 each and third place finishers will get R 750 each.

Article continues below...

The Double Mile winners will win R 750 each and the half mile winners will each win R 500.

The Double Mile will be the first event of the day and starts at 9 am, while the premier event, the Marina Mile will start at 12 pm for men and 12.10 pm for women.

Please keep an eye on www.zsports.co.za/marinamile for updated information.

The full programme of events is as follows:

TIME EVENT NOTES

From 08h00 Registration opens with Covid screening all participants to use the FINISHTIME PASSPORT Mobile phone app

08h50 Call to start line for Double Mile

09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs

10h20 Call to start line for Half Mile Race

10h30 HALF MILE

11h15 Call to start line for Bank-to-Bank Race Entrant’s can’t swim in any other races

11h30 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls)

11h32 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls)

11h34 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls)

11h50 Call to start line for Marina Mile Men

12h00 MARINA MILE MEN

12h01 Call to start line for Marina Mile Ladies

12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES

Due to Covid regulations, no mass prize giving ceremony will take place after this event. Prizes and/or finishers gifts available for an event will be presented as the swimmers pass through the aQuellé drinks area.

Swimmers can enter online at Z Sports Marina Mile