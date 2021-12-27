fbpx

Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

Marina Mile takes place on 30 December
Jeffreys Bay Swim 27 December 2021

The Hitech Gregfor PE Marina Mile is set to take place on 30 December at the iconic Marina Martinqiue – the open water swim capital of South Africa.

Regarded as one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay festive season calendar, the Marina Mile is a bucket list event for swimmers – both competitive as well as social.

While the Marina Mile attracts top competitive swimmers from all over South Africa, many participants take part simply to complete the event and to be part of the action.

Marina Martinique is a perfect venue for open water swimming with the enclosed salt water canals making for fast as well as safe swimming.

There are no tides in the canals and navigation becomes key as swimmers need to draw lines as they swim between the houses of Marina Martinique should they be after the titles of king and queen of the Marina Mile.

The Marina Mile, sponsored by Hitech Gregfor PE, is also the perfect event for those wanting to experience swimming in open water.

The canals are safe and the water is clean, with fresh sea water being pumped into the system daily, and swimmers don’t have to worry about blue bottles, jelly fish or other wildlife, while experiencing all the benefits of swimming in salt water.

There are plenty of prizes on offer this year, compliments of Hitech Gregfor PE.

The winners of the Marina Mile (man and woman) will each receive R 1250, while second places will win R 1000 each and third place finishers will get R 750 each.

Article continues below...

The Double Mile winners will win R 750 each and the half mile winners will each win R 500.

The Double Mile will be the first event of the day and starts at 9 am, while the premier event, the Marina Mile will start at 12 pm for men and 12.10 pm for women.

Please keep an eye on www.zsports.co.za/marinamile for updated information.

The full programme of events is as follows:

TIME EVENT NOTES
From 08h00 Registration opens with Covid screening all participants to use the FINISHTIME PASSPORT Mobile phone app

08h50 Call to start line for Double Mile
09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs
10h20 Call to start line for Half Mile Race
10h30 HALF MILE
11h15 Call to start line for Bank-to-Bank Race Entrant’s can’t swim in any other races
11h30 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls)
11h32 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls)
11h34 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls)
11h50 Call to start line for Marina Mile Men
12h00 MARINA MILE MEN
12h01 Call to start line for Marina Mile Ladies
12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES

Due to Covid regulations, no mass prize giving ceremony will take place after this event. Prizes and/or finishers gifts available for an event will be presented as the swimmers pass through the aQuellé drinks area.

Swimmers can enter online at Z Sports Marina Mile

Related Posts

marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
De Jager dominates provincial Open Water Swim Champs

The NMBA Open Water Swim Champs took place last weekend in Jeffreys Bay. Marina Martinique was once again the venue…

31 Jan 2019
EP Open Water Swim Champs this Sunday in JBay

Marina Martinique will host the Metsi Eastern Province Open Water Swim Champs this Sunday, with great weather being predicted for…

07 Feb 2015
Jessica Roux qualifies for the Olympic Games

The queen of Marina Martinique, Jessica Roux had a great swim in Setabul, Portugal yesterday and was the top African…

14 Jun 2012
Open water swimming has started at Marina Martinique

Open water swimming has started at Marina Martinique and lots of new swimmers have joined the group who train every…

31 Oct 2014
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

It’s been a long tough stretch since the last open water swim in the Eastern Cape and with a long…

02 Jun 2010
Natalie du Toit wins gold in Jeffreys Bay

South Africa’s Olympian swimmer Natalie du Toit had a strong swim in the canals of Marina Martinique yesterday to win…

18 Apr 2011
Property of the week – rare Marina waterfront stand

Price: R 1 500 000 One of the last few remaining waterfront stands at Marina Martinique. This stand is 600sqm…

14 Sep 2018
JBay Winterfest starts in 3 weeks time

With just over three weeks to go, Jeffreys Bay is buzzing with Winterfest fever as the usually quiet town gears…

22 Jun 2017
EP Swimmers record national qualifying times in J’Bay

The open water swim season in the Eastern Cape got off to a flying start at Marina Martinique this month…

13 Oct 2010
Early morning on Marina Martinique

It is a beautiful morning in Jeffreys Bay and the swimmers who frequent the canals at Marina Martinique in the…

13 May 2010
Iron Men and Tri-athletes can train during winter

Edge Fitness Club and JBay Swim are offering all athletes whose goal is to compete in the half iron man,…

29 May 2014
Great fun at Marina Martinique anything that floats

Marina Martinique has become renowned as the open water swim capital of South Africa and one of the best venues…

02 Jan 2020
Great start to Ocean Racing Series

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Weekend Post Ocean Racing Series lived up to its billing of being the largest family lifestyle beach…

09 Nov 2010
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December

It is swim time at Marina Martinique this festive season with two premier open water event taking to the water…

27 Dec 2017
Lots of family sport and beach fun for kids at the Kouga Easter Festival

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It is the Easter Bunny with his superhero squad: Superman, Spiderman,…

01 Apr 2021