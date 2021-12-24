Two perlemoen poachers caught near Noodhoek Yacht Club

Gqeberha police together with a private anti-poaching unit arrested two suspects on 22 December 2021 for illegal possession of abalone.

At approximately 08:30, the Police received information about abalone poachers in the vicinity of the Noordhoek Yacht Club.

Abalone divers were seen in the water and divers from the anti-poaching unit went into the water and searched around the area where the poachers were spotted. They recovered two green bags containing fresh abalone.

K9 unit members arrested two suspects while a third suspect manage to evade arrest.

The two bags contained 128 units of abalone and were confiscated together with their diving equipment with a combined estimated value of R150 000.

The suspects were detained for contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub sect 1 – illegal possession of abalone and appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate yesterday.