Why we experiencing lower water pressure in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 23 December 2021

Kouga Municipality has lowered the pressure of water in its pipes supplying residents with water.

“Residents will experience a thin and slow running stream of water from their taps throughout the day,” said Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Lorriane Maree.

“If too much water is being used at one time, residents might experience no water at these times. However, this will only be for short periods until less water is being used.”

Maree said the water throttling (lowered water pressure) is done to prevent the taps from running dry in Kouga and to ensure we remain within the reduced water quota imposed on Kouga by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The region is in the grip of a severe drought and while the coastal belt has received good rains of late, the Department of Water and Sanitation has reduced the amount of water Kouga receives from the dams by 70 %.

The holiday season is in full swing with increased water demand due to the influx of holidaymakers to towns like St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

