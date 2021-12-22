More NSRI rescue buoys stolen

Six NSRI Pink Rescue Buoys (five in Jeffreys Bay and one in St Francis Bay) were recently taken from along our coastline.

These buoys play a crucial role in keeping swimmers safe on beaches in Kouga and have saved many lives country wide.

They have been strategically placed to ensure people can be rescued even when lifeguards are not on duty.

It costs the NSRI much needed donor funding to replace the buoys when they get stolen and the NSRI has limited replacement stock.

A senseless action of stealing just one of the pink buoys can cost an innocent person their life.

If someone found one or maybe picked a buoy up on the beach, please contact the NSRI 24/7 Emergency number at 079 916 0390.